Hamdan of Senario laid to rest in Tambun

IPOH: The remains of comedian Hamdan Ramli, 54, from the ‘Senario’ group, were buried at the Tambun Muslim Cemetery near here, yesterday.

Hamdan's body arrived at the Abu Ubaidah Mosque at 10.10 pm, with the funeral prayer attended by more than 200 congregants led by Imam Muhammad Saad.

The body was then taken to the cemetery for burial.

A somber atmosphere enveloped the burial ground as about 300 family members, artistes, local residents, and fans paid their final respects.

Other members of the Senario group including Azlee, Wahid, Ilya and Yassin were also present.

Hamdan, whose real name is Ahmad Hamdan Mohamed Ramli, was previously admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor (HSA) due to a blood infection after experiencing diarrhea and shortness of breath.

He is survived by a widow, Norhamalini Ahmed, 53, and four children: Muhamad Zeyreen Misha, 31, Muhamad Nazreen Aiman, 28, Muhamad Syazreen Haqem, 25, and Nur Natasya Umairah, 21.

On Jan 1, the Senario group reportedly urged fans to pray for the recovery of Hamdan, who was admitted to HSA after suffering from kidney complications.

Hamdan was supposed to participate in the ‘Wonderful Night with Senariounion’ performance at a hotel in Johor Bahru for the New Year celebration on Dec 31, but the show had to proceed without his presence.

A native of Batu Gajah, Hamdan emerged as champion on the reality show ‘Sinaran Passport Kegemilangan’ in 1995 alongside Ilya and Wahid, and later formed the Senario group in 1996 with Shamsul Ghau Ghau, Azlee, Mazlan, and Farouk Hussain.

Hamdan starred in several films including Aku Kaya The Movie (2003); Tipah Tertipu The Movie, Senario Dalam Pemburu Emas Yamashita, Kemarau Cinta, Salah Bapak (2006); Zombi Kampung Pisang (2007); Senario The Movie: Episode 1 (2008); and most recently in 2022 - Jaga-Jaga Senariounion and Abang Long Fadil 3. -Bernama