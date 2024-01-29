Hamzah: Bersatu to take legal action against reps who betrayed party

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will take legal action against its elected representatives who betrayed the party.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix), in a statement today, said the matter was part of the decisions made at the party’s Supreme Leadership Council’s meeting held at its headquarters, last night.

“The meeting agreed to take legal action against those who betrayed the party, for the purpose of vacating the seat and preparing for a by-election.

“The meeting also agreed to amend Article 10 of the party’s constitution to prevent betrayal by its elected representatives from recurring in the future,” he added. -Bernama