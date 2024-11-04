PETALING JAYA: Hot weather warnings have been issued by the Meteorogical Department (MetMalaysia) for 14 areas nationwide, particularly in Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Sabah and Sarawak.

Temperatures as high as 35 to 37 degrees Celcius are to be expected in these areas for three days, says MetMalaysia, according to a report by FMT.

Areas afflicted by these high temperatures in the peninsular include Langkawi, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Sik, Baling and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Gua Musang in Kelantan; and the whole of Perlis.

Meanwhile in East Malaysia, areas affected by the hot weather include Mukah and Telang Usan in Sarawak as well as Tuaran and Tenom in Sabah.

Temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celcius for three consecutive days are categorised as heatwaves, according to MetMalaysia.

Previously, MetMalaysia had issued heatwave alerts for 47 regions nationwide on Sunday (April 7) with seven areas hit with a Level Two (ranging from 37°C and 40°C for three days in a row) warning and the remaining hit with a Level One (ranging from 35°C to 37°C for three days in a row) warning.

However, MetMalaysia announced earlier that the hot and dry weather conditions are expected to subside by the middle of April as the country is entering the monsoon transition period, estimated to continue until May.

During this period, the monsoon will bring about heavy rains, together with strong winds that could potentially cause flash floods.

