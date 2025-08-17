Man arrested for setting fire to Johor Bahru council tow truck

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) tow truck last Friday.

The incident occurred at the vehicle storage depot at Lot 1, Johor Bahru Waterfront.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the arson stemmed from the suspect’s anger after his Perodua Axia was towed.

“The suspect, who had no money to pay for the compound, allegedly poured petrol and set the truck on fire, causing an estimated RM10,000 loss,” he said.

Police arrested the suspect the same day at 1.06 pm and seized an aluminium container and a lighter.

Investigations revealed the suspect had a prior record under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, though his urine test was negative.

The suspect has been remanded for five days starting yesterday under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine if convicted.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands is a serious matter as it can endanger lives, property and public order,” Raub warned.

He urged the public to use legal channels for dispute resolution instead of resorting to crime.

A video of the arson has since gone viral on Facebook. The case remains under investigation. - BERNAMA