Malaysia to expand healthcare with 81 wellness hubs by 2033

KUALA LANGAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to establish 81 Wellness Hubs across Malaysia to enhance the national healthcare system.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that 33 hubs are already operational in urban and rural areas.

He stated that the remaining 48 hubs will be completed by 2033 to further support community health.

“Wellness Hubs are the cornerstone of healthcare, offering vital support for people’s health in both urban and rural areas,” he said during the Kuala Langat Wellness Hub opening.

Since 2020, these hubs have benefited over 1.48 million Malaysians with measurable health improvements.

Data shows 75 per cent of participants achieved weight loss, while 74 per cent improved their physical fitness.

Additionally, 54 per cent successfully quit smoking through the programme.

“These hubs drive real lifestyle changes, proving they are more than just service centres,” Dr Dzulkefly added.

Selangor currently has three operational hubs in Hulu Langat, Sabak Bernam, and Kuala Langat.

A new facility in Kuala Selangor is set to launch later this year.

Formerly called Community Health Promotion Centres, the hubs now focus on behaviour change and sustainable healthy living.

MOH also signed a cooperation agreement with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for joint wellness initiatives.

The partnership includes health activities at fire academies and stations nationwide. - Bernama