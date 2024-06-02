PETALING JAYA: An alarming WhatsApp message allegedly sent by a worker of “Gleneagles Hospital Limited”, claiming seven women died after inhaling a free perfume sample that was mailed to them is a lie, said Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur marketing and communication officer Salehati Sanwari.

She said the fake message was spread to cause public anxiety.

“The misleading message, which also raised concerns about a potential terrorist attack, claimed seven women lost their lives after inhaling a free perfume sample supposedly sent by an individual from the Gleneagles Hospital Limited human resources department.

“Our management swiftly responded to the situation and refuted any connection with the message. We highlighted it is a false message and that there are no such patients related to the alleged incident that is connected to our hospital.”

The hospital acted to stop the rumours and assured the public that its dedication to delivering quality healthcare remains steadfast.

In its official notice, the hospital clarified neither its current nor former employees were behind the message.

The hospital stressed the importance of accurate information by pointing out that its registered name is “Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur” and not “Gleneagles Hospital Limited” as inaccurately stated in the fake message.

Salehati said the fictitious message was signed by an individual named “Mei Ling” from “Gleneagles Hospital Limited human resource department”.

“We wish to state explicitly that no employee of the hospital have circulated such warnings on our behalf and that the provided contact details are fictitious and unrelated to our hospital.

“We urge the people not to spread the misleading message and encourage individuals to inform others of the inaccuracy of the message and to promptly report them to the authorities.

“We hope to halt the spread of false information and prevent any unwarranted panic or distress among the public.”

Salehati assured the people that their safety and well-being are the hospital’s foremost priorities.

“It is crucial for the people to rely on factual information. We are working on reinforcing the importance of seeking information from credible sources.”

She said important messages and announcements will be communicated through Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s official channels.