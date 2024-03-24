Hot weather: MAF ready to cooperate with MetMalaysia in conducting cloud seeding

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) are ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in conducting cloud seeding operations, should the need arise amidst the prevailing hot weather conditions and lack of rainfall in the country.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is usually involved in cloud seeding efforts, but there have been no requests for such operations so far.

ALSO READ: KADA to conduct cloud seeding if hot spell persists till April

“Our air assets are always ready, and if there are any requests, ATM will cooperate. We’ve previously been involved in cloud seeding operations in Sabah and the peninsula.

“However, cloud seeding should take into account various weather factors such as cloud conditions and the wind before it can be carried out,“ he told reporters after a breaking of fast event in Durian Tunggal here last night.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was previously reported as saying that his ministry would take several factors into account before proceeding with cloud seeding, ue to its high cost and the need to prevent waste.