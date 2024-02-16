Hot weather: Melaka Fire Dept identifies 30 open burning hotspots

MELAKA: The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBM ) has identified 30 hotspots in the state that are at risk of open burning due to the ongoing dry weather.

Its deputy director R Saiful Iswandy R Hassan said the department expects an increase in fire-related emergency calls as long as this weather pattern continues.

“There are 11 fire and rescue stations (BBP) in Melaka ready to mobilise personnel in case of emergency and the Northeast Monsoon Rapid Action Team (MTL Red Team) is also stationed in the state to respond to any weather change.

“In terms of resource and logistics preparedness, BBP Ayer Keroh is also on standby for logistical resource and personnel needs,“ he told reporters after officiating the Melaka JBPM 2024 annual parade in Bukit Katil today.

R. Saiful Iswandy further said the Melaka JBPM received a total of 4,494 emergency calls involving fires, special operations and false alarms last year.

He also said that last year, building and vehicle fires caused a loss of RM87.425 million.

“We also found that 30 per cent of fires in homes were caused by user’s negligence in not switching off electrical appliances, rather than damage to the appliances,“ he said. - Bernama