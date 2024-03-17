PETALING JAYA: A housewife in Terengganu recently fell victim to a scam after she was tricked into spending thousands for an iPhone.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the 24-year-old woman came across a TikTok video that advertised an iPhone 15 Pro Max for RM850.

She had communicated with the seller on WhatsApp using the number provided and then made an initial payment of RM890 to a bank account to cover the cost of purchasing the item and delivery fees, Harian Metro reported.

Mazli was also quoted as saying that the housewife had made additional payments labeled as “administrative charges”, to get the phone and was promised that she would get her money back.

ALSO READ: Physiotherapist loses RM234,000 to investment scam

“The victim then gradually made additional payments to a bank account amounting to RM7,860.

“Up until a police report was made, the victim was still asked to make extra payments despite not receiving the smartphone,” he added.

The police have reminded the public to be vigilant about products sold at prices cheaper than their market value.

Malik also reminded the public that they could use the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) portal https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ to check the status of bank accounts involved in such transactions.

ALSO READ: Shop assistant loses over RM500,000 to investment scam