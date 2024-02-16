Hunt for Bidor escapees to be carried out based on public reports - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The hunt for the remaining illegals who escaped from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot in Perak on Feb 1 will now be carried out based on reports from the public.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this is because the police and Immigration Department have stopped their search operations in the forest area and also called off their roadblocks.

“We know that they (escapees) will come out of the forest area and go to surau or enter villages to ask for food.

“Villagers who see them must immediately report to the authorities,” he said after a working visit to the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Cheras today.

On Feb 1, a total of 131 detainees escaped from the male block of the depot and, of the total, it is understood that 101 have been recaptured while two died after being involved in road accidents.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution admitted that there were shortcomings in using former National Service Training Programme (PLKN) sites as immigration depots and will decide on it soon.

“Those arrested have been placed at other locations and a decision will be made soon whether the depot can still be used as a detention place. In addition, investigations are also ongoing to find the mastermind of the breakout,” he said. - Bernama