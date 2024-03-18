IGP: Police to question KK Super Mart reps over sale of ‘Allah socks’

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will summon representatives from KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd (KK Super Mart) and several other individuals to assist in the investigation into the recent sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ as viraled recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) when contacted confirmed that all the individuals involved would be called up to give their statements sometime this week.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, in a statement, said police have opened two investigation papers related to the issue.

He said police have received 42 reports over the issue nationwide and the case is being investigated by Bukit Aman D5 Classified CID Unit, Prosecution and Legal Division.

“The case is currently under investigation. We urge the public not to speculate, as it may disrupt the investigation process. They must also be cautious and sensitive, especially regarding issues involving public concerns and national security, especially on social media,“ he said.

Earlier, Deputy Home Minister in response to a question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) in the Dewan Rakyat today, said despite KK Super Mart’s apology issued last Saturday, the investigation would continue to identify and prosecute those responsible, particularly those involved in distributing and selling the products.

In KLUANG, Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said a factory in Batu Pahat is under investigation for producing socks bearing the word ‘Allah’.

“The state government trusts the authorities will fulfill their duties and hopes that all parties, especially Muslims, will remain calm while the matter is being investigated.

“If our enforcement agencies are required for raids or joint operations, we will take appropriate action and mobilise the relevant agencies,“ he told reporters after the announcement of the Sijil Menengah Rendah Agama (SMA) examination results here today. -Bernama