Investigation into Tun Daim case based on information from Pandora Papers - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said that the investigation into a case involving former finance minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin, was based on information obtained from the Pandora Papers.

It said that the investigation papers into the case were opened in February this year.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files, exposing the world’s rich and influential people, who hide their wealth by using offshore services.

It added that the investigation on Daim was carried out under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

“However, based on the legal principle of ‘presumption of innocence’, a person being investigated is innocent until proven guilty, and the individual involved has every opportunity to clear his name if this case is tried in court.

“It should be emphasised that MACC, is an independent commission, which acts professionally following the laws and regulations set, and is monitored by five independent monitoring bodies,” it said in a statement today.

It also stressed that it had never issued any official statement accusing Daim of having committed any wrongdoing.

“MACC would like to correct the facts regarding Tun Daim’s statement in relation to the investigation into his case, which has caused confusion and misunderstanding to the general public,” read the statement.

It said that on June 7, a notice under Section 36(1)(a) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 649) was submitted to Daim, requiring him to declare all his assets, both local and abroad, in a written and sworn statement, within 30 days from the date of the notice.

It added that Daim had applied for an extension five times, and was granted an extension on July 6, Aug 10, Sept 11, Oct 11 and the last one was on Nov 14 this year, to declare all his assets.

As part of the MACC investigation process, the public prosecutor issued a Notice of Seizure for Menara Ilham on Dec 18, under Section 38 (1), MACC Act 2009 (Seizure of Immovable Property).

MACC also urged all parties not to speculate on the case, and allow the investigation to continue without interruption.

On Dec 18, the media reported that MACC seized the Menara Ilham building, believed to be related to a case of embezzlement of state funds amounting to more than RM2.3 billion, involving a corporate figure and former senior minister. - Bernama