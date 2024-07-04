Ipoh police nab 178 motorcyclists, pillion riders in street gang op

IPOH: The police detained 178 individuals for various traffic violations during an inspection of 143 motorcycles in an integrated operation against street gangs at Jalan Jelapang here at 2.30 am today.

Ipoh District police chief, ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, stated that they comprised 166 men and 12 women, mostly couples aged between 15 and 34.

“There were 30 school students, and four university students,“ he said during a press conference.

“We also managed to apprehend five individuals who tested positive for drugs, in collaboration with the Ipoh District police headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA),“ he said.

He added that among those apprehended were four individuals implicated in offenses under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He stated that 302 summonses were issued, and 19 of the seized motorcycles were confiscated for various violations, including vehicle modification under Section 64(1) of the same Act.

“We advise road users, especially young people, not to misuse the roads for motorcycle racing.

“We found that most of the seized motorcycles had been modified to a level that could endanger riders and other road users,“ he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the operation, involving 72 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, NADA and police volunteers, was carried out following public complaints and reports of street gang activities disturbing public peace.

He emphasised that this collaborative effort between the police and NADA aimed to diminish road accidents, curb street crimes, and deter drug abuse among road users in the city of Ipoh.