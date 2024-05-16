IPT students will have access to govt research, information before May 24 - MOSTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Students at the institutions of higher learning (IPT) will have access to existing information and findings of research at ministries and government agencies before May 24, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

In giving his assurance, Chang said that his ministry is actively compiling all the existing information and findings of research before granting access to all universities nationwide.

He said the information not only involves findings of research but also covers matters related to high-performance computing (HPC) in the country.

“We just have to compile, the basic data has already been shared among researchers and can be accessed on MOSP (Malaysia Open Science Platform),” he told reporters after officiating the 35th International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2024, here today.

On May 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said that within two weeks IPT students will have access to existing information and findings of research at ministries and government agencies to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the country.

Anwar said the access would be provided through cloud computing, coordinated by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

Earlier, Chang in his speech said his ministry had achieved more than 3,900 startups registered in the MYStartup portal, under the Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) 2021-2030.

He said MOSTI aims to achieve 5,000 startups by 2025 under the roadmap and aspires to rank among the top 20 countries in the global startup ecosystem by 2030 as well as positioning Kuala Lumpur as a regional startup and digital hub.

“The Single Window for Malaysia’s startup ecosystem offers a comprehensive and data-driven overview of the startup ecosystem, facilitating the formulation of policies, enhancing the ease of doing business, and contributing to the creation and growth of local startups throughout their lifecycle, it will unite key ecosystem players in a more cohesive and integrated manner,” he said.

Chang added that the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (2021-2030) will strengthen the development and use of advanced technology, and set the goal of transforming industry and society from technology users to technology developers by leveraging existing resources towards Malaysia becoming a high-tech nation by 2030.

“Innovation-led economy has proven its value-added contribution to advanced economies such as Taiwan, Korea and Germany... These countries have one of the highest Global Innovation Index rankings and Malaysia has formulated strategies to follow similar pathways.

“These include collective innovative platforms such as i-Connect, MOSP and the MYStartup Single Window. These platforms encourage innovation by sharing information and the latest knowledge to help grow businesses,” he said.

On ITEX 2024, Chang said it has stood as a beacon of creativity, a melting pot of ideas, and a catalyst for change, fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange and the birth of innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.