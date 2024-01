KUALA LUMPUR: The Istana Negara today announced the official title to be used for the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

The King’s senior private secretary Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim said the official title for Sultan Ibrahim would be His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia.

He also announced that His Majesty’s consort’s official title would be Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Queen of Malaysia.–Bernama