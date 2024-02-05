Jet operations in Subang Airport to commence in 3Q 2024 - Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Jet services in Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang will commence operation in the third quarter (3Q) of this year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the LTSAAS is currently undergoing renovations and adjustments which are being carried out by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“That is just for the initial phase, namely the first three years, but in the medium term, we will be building a new terminal in Subang to replace the Skypark Terminal,” he told reporters after the opening of Execujet’s new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Subang today.

The 149,500 sq ft Execujet hangar located in Subang could accommodate up to 15 medium and large business jets simultaneously, including the ultra-large-cabin Dassault Falcon 6X and Falcon 10X.

He said the new terminal will take at least three years to complete, hence, some adjustments are being made for the jet operations to start immediately.

He also opined that the aviation industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the Asia Pacific region, not only for commercial airlines but also for the business jet segment.

“It is a very important segment, hence, we think that we can potentially attract this (business jet) specific segment,” he said, adding that Malaysia has the potential to be a hub for MRO in the Asia Pacific region.

Loke pointed out that Asia Pacific is the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing business aviation market after North America and Europe.

“It is forecast that Asia Pacific will account for 11 per cent of all new business jet deliveries over the next five years, driving demand for business aviation MRO,“ he said.

With the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) in place, the minister said Malaysia is targeting to capture the aircraft maintenance business for business and private jets from the region such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

He also said the ministry welcomes more investors to come to Malaysia to invest in the aerospace industry, particularly in Subang which could contribute towards a larger aerospace ecosystem.

On Skypark Link, Loke said the government has never abandoned the railway terminal and it is still being maintained, although the service had been suspended and will be resumed later.