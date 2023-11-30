Johari: Dewan Rakyat shows highest level of accountability

KUALA LUMPUR: The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament adjourned sine die today after sitting from Oct 9.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) said the Dewan Rakyat made history through the highest level of accountability shown by the executive body towards the legislative body.

He said it can be seen through the effectiveness of the proceedings of the meeting, the Special Chamber session and the function of each of the Special Select Committee (JKPK).

Among the efforts to increase the level of accountability was the implementation of the Minister's Question Time (MQT) on Tuesday which was answered by the Prime Minister.

“The second session debated the 2021 Auditor General’s Report Series 2 and the Suhakam Report which involved many ministers and deputy ministers answering the issues of the debate,” he said in his closing speech.

In addition, Johari said the empowerment of the Special Chamber could be realised through the amendment to the Standing Order 17 with members of the house now allowed to submit one additional question for each of their motions.

“At the same time, this meeting also gave an opportunity to honourable members including eight members from the backbenchers and seven opposition MPs to chair the Special Chamber Meeting in addition to 121 speeches being presented in that session,“ he said.

He said the JKPK was also empowered through the expansion of the scope of the Terms of Reference (TOR) which gave the JKPK the opportunity to discuss all matters deemed appropriate under the TOR approved by the Dewan Rakyat.

According to him, a total of 256 JKPK meetings were held this term, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). -Bernama