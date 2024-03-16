Johor cops rescue Indian nationals from suspected exploitation

JOHOR BAHRU: Police rescued four women from India, aged between 24 and 39, believed to be victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation in a raid at an apartment in Larkin here yesterday.

Johor Police Chief CP M. Kumar said the 2.15 pm raid was carried out following police surveillance and public information, in which police arrested a 32-year-old local man and a 36-year-old woman, who is an Indian national and believed to be managing the premises offering sexual services.

“Initial investigations found that the victims came to Malaysia with job offers in the information technology (IT) sector and as domestic helpers.

“However, upon arrival in the country, the victims were confined and forced into prostitution with payment of RM 2,300 per month,” he said in a statement today, adding that the male suspect also tested positive for drugs.

He said both suspects are currently remanded until Friday, while a temporary protection order for the victims has been obtained until April 5.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) and under Sections 55 and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.