Time and again, Singaporean motorists have been spotted refuelling their vehicles with subsidised RON95 petrol — despite the practice being illegal in Malaysia.

The latest case making waves online involves a 22-second video showing a man pumping RON95 into his black Toyota Harrier.

According to the video, posted on Community Roda Johor - CRJ Facebook page, the complainant said he had alerted the petrol station cashier about the incident. However, the cashier allegedly replied, “didn’t notice.”

The incident is believed to have taken place at a Petron station in Pandan, Johor Bahru, at 1.17pm today (Aug 14).

The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from netizens — many directing their anger at the petrol station for allowing it to happen.

Facebook user Justin Andrew Tysa suggested: “Blacklist petrol stations that allow foreign vehicles to pump RON95. Only then will operators be more alert — they can actually prevent this from happening.”

Meanwhile Muhammad Asnawi called for immediate action: “Once you see it, go down and press the stop button. They wouldn’t dare fight back.”

Another netizen addressed enforcement: “KPDN Johor must be tired of this happening over and over.”

Netizen Alexander Kumar Chand proposed: “Cancel the petrol station’s permit.”

Meanwhile, netizen Ameerul Shafiq, identifying himself as Singaporean, expressed embarrassment: “So stubborn. I’m ashamed as a Singaporean. Sorry, everyone. I hope this guy gets fined and punished.”

Under Malaysian law, RON95 is reserved for Malaysian-registered vehicles only. Offenders risk hefty fines — though many netizens feel enforcement remains lax.