Ukrainian drone strikes wound 16 in Russian cities ahead of US-Russia summit

MOSCOW: Ukrainian drone strikes targeted two Russian cities, wounding at least 16 people ahead of a critical US-Russia summit on the Ukraine conflict.

Thirteen people were injured, two seriously, after a drone hit an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, according to the acting regional governor.

In Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, three civilians were wounded, with video footage showing a drone striking a car in the city centre.

Debris from Ukrainian drones also caused a fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region, officials confirmed.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attacks.

The strikes occurred a day before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska to discuss ending the 3.5-year war.

