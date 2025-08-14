Traditional medicine practitioner loses RM180k in Bitcoin scam in Muar

MUAR: A traditional medicine practitioner lost RM180,066 after falling victim to a fraudulent Bitcoin investment scheme.

The 49-year-old victim was contacted via WhatsApp by a woman offering high-profit returns between 20 and 40 per cent.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the victim was instructed to register on an investment website.

The victim transferred RM180,066 in five transactions to two bank accounts between August 8 and 12.

He was later told his investment had grown to RM391,997.24 but was asked for additional payments before withdrawal.

The victim realised he had been scammed when the withdrawal conditions seemed suspicious.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

ACP Raiz Mukhliz advised the public to be cautious of online investments with unrealistic returns.

The case highlights the risks of unverified digital investment schemes.

Authorities urge victims to report such scams immediately to prevent further losses. - Bernama