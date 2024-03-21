Johor Immigration raids 17 hotspots, nab 33 foreigners for violations

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department, acting on public tip-offs, has apprehended 33 foreign nationals following raids at 17 hotspots across Muar, Mersing, and Segamat on Tuesday and Wednesday, said state director Baharuddin Tahir (pix).

He stated that his team had inspected 124 foreign nationals before detaining the 33 individuals for various immigration law violations

“The detainees comprised two women and 12 men from Myanmar, one woman and 11 men from Thailand, four Bangladeshi men, and three Vietnamese women, all between the ages of 15 and 64,“ he said.

“The cases are being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) and Regulation 39 (B) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he specified in today’s statement.

Baharuddin mentioned that the Enforcement Division of the department also arrested 11 foreign nationals during a raid on two factories in the city area yesterday, comprising one woman and 10 men from Myanmar aged between 24 and 39 years.

“This followed public complaints indicating that several foreign nationals were suspected of working without valid permits and overstaying,“ he added.

He stated that the cases were being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155). -Bernama