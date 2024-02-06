Johor: RM15.6 million lost in 423 commercial crime cases in May

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 423 cases involving commercial crimes, with losses totalling RM15.6 million, were recorded in Johor throughout last month (May).

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the number had increased compared to 273 cases, with a loss of RM6.88 million, recorded in May last year.

He said cases of fraud were the highest contributor which was 373 cases or 88 per cent thus recording the highest number of total losses reported this year.

“These fraud cases comprise 101 cases involving online purchases; non-existent transactions (65 cases); ‘phone scams’ (42); non-existent loans (45); and other fraud cases (42),“ he said in a statement today.

Kumar said his team was committed to continously carrying out face-to-face commercial crime awareness campaigns as well as through social media.

The public is also advised to be more vigilant and aware of current trends in commercial crime to avoid becoming victims of fraud, in addition to obtaining information related to the modus operandi of commercial crime through the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) official accounts @cybercrimealert and @JSJK PDRM on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“We also suggested that the public use the CCID infoline and Semak Mule service before making any payment,“ he added.