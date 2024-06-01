Johor’s ‘Ops Payung’ to ensure flood-hit candidates can sit for SPM, STPM

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government together with the state Education Department will launch the ‘Ops Payung’ to help Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates in flood-hit locations in the state.

State Education, Information and Communications Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said this is to ensure that the two examinations could proceed as scheduled by the Education Ministry.

She said that the operation includes solutions to ensure that students can sit for examinations even if examination centres or surrounding areas, candidates’ residences, or routes to exam centres are affected by floods.

“For example, if only the road leading to an examination centre is affected by floods while candidates’ homes and examination centres are spared, the Malaysian Armed Forces and Civil Defence Department will bring the candidates to the examination centre.

“Candidates will be given flexibility in dress code when sitting for exams, schools are responsible for the welfare of candidates and examination personnel, and schools will provide stationery for candidates affected by floods,” she said in a statement today.

According to her, 235 students have been affected by floods in the state and nine primary schools are being used as flood relief centres (PPS) so far.

“Only primary schools are used as PPS while secondary schools will be used as SPM and STPM examination centres,“ she said.

Norlizah said 48,276 students in Johor will sit for SPM from Jan 8 to March 7 and 8,831 students will sit for STPM from Jan 22 to Feb 6.

She said there are 364 examination centres involving 4,205 personnel, 900 volunteers and 112 area supervisors for SPM in Johor, while for STPM, there are 75 examination centres with 572 personnel.

As of 4 pm today, there were 1,149 flood victims in Johor, housed at 11 PPS in Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Kluang. - Bernama