Company director detained for RM75m money laundering in fibre project

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has secured a four-day remand order against a company director with the title “Datuk” for suspected money laundering involving RM75 million. The case is tied to a fibre network development project.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin granted the remand until July 6 following the suspect’s arrest at the MACC headquarters yesterday. The man, in his 50s, is accused of channelling funds from a RM400 million loan to his own company in 2012.

A MACC source revealed that the arrest followed Op Fibre, a special operation conducted on June 30. Raids at four locations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur led to the freezing of 12 bank accounts worth RM400,000.

Senior Director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the case is being probed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.