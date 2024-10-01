JPJ to add SMED equipment nationwide this year, says deputy DG

IPOH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will add Smart Management Enforcement Device (SMED) equipment nationwide this year with the aim of improving the enforcement system, said its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli (pix).

He said this process will be implemented in stages to support its digitalisation initiative, especially involving the Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM).

“In terms of enforcement, it will be improved from time to time. We have made preparations to increase new equipment for enforcement,“ he said.

“For example, if it involves licence checks, at the JPJ level we use SMED to check information online, so we will replace the old equipment and buy new ones,“ he said.

Aedy Fadly said this to reporters after conducting an inspection on the physical printing of LMM renewal slips in the JPJ Office at the Perak Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said the use of LMM renewal slips have been implemented in seven states namely Perak, Johor, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Kelantan and Selangor.

He said the LMM renewal slip only involves Competent Driving Licence (CDL) renewal transactions.

“The results of the survey on the implementation of LMM renewal slips today also found that the printing at the JPJ counter was going smoothly and that the public who chose the physical LMM had already started receiving the slips,“ he said.

In the meantime, Aedy Fadly also said based on the survey and strategic analysis over the past year, JPJ found an increasing number of drivers and owners choosing the digitalisation system.

“JPJ always values the support from various parties in implementing digitalisation. I call on the community to join us in making JPJ’s digitalisation (process) a success,“ he added. -Bernama