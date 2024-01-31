JS-SEZ: Federal, Johor govts to hold meeting to fine-tune several policies

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Government will hold a meeting with the Johor state government to streamline several policies to ensure that the creation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) will be expedited, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government said the discussions that will be held soon would be coordinated by the Economy Ministry and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government will fine-tune several matters together with the Johor state government and a few meetings will begin soon to streamline some policies at the federal and state levels, and ensure that efforts to form the special economic zone can be expedited,” he told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here, today.

Fahmi nevertheless said the Cabinet meeting did not specifically discuss the location that will be identified for the JS-SEZ.

“There was no specific information discussed in this Cabinet meeting.

“It was more to set the policies that will be streamlined and coordinated by the Federal ministries,” he said.

Earlier this month, Malaysia and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the proposed JS-SEZ to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

Through the MoU, Malaysia and Singapore will strive to facilitate border entry and exit for the people, hence, improving the ecosystem and economic cooperation.

Both countries also agreed to work together towards the JS-SEZ agreement and also the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat that will be held later. -Bernama