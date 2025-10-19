South Korea suspends Cambodia water project after crimes target citizens

SEOUL: A joint United Nations and South Korean water management project in Cambodia has been suspended following a recent surge in crimes targeting South Koreans.

The United Nations Development Programme and South Korea led this initiative to strengthen resilience in climate-vulnerable Mekong River communities.

This project included Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos among its beneficiary countries.

South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute conducted a pilot programme for renewable energy-based water supply in Cambodia.

The institute has postponed a planned ceremony to transfer this programme to Cambodian authorities later this year.

STEPI confirmed the transfer is on hold but will continue similar projects in other nations.

South Korea operates multiple official development assistance programmes in Cambodia that might be affected.

Public outrage grew after a South Korean college student was brutally tortured to death by an online scam ring in August.

The South Korean government has intensified diplomatic and investigative efforts to rescue nationals from criminal organisations.

More than 60 South Koreans detained in Cambodia returned home Saturday after a government response team’s intervention. – Bernama-Yonhap