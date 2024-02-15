Kedah Customs foils rice smuggling attempt

ALOR SETAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Kedah branch foiled an attempt to smuggle in broken rice weighing 42,000 kilogrammes (kg) from a neighbouring country in Pokok Sena on Feb 6.

State Customs director Nor Izah Abd Latiff said that an Alor Setar branch enforcement unit team had received information from the public regarding the rice smuggling activities.

“The team tracked down a trailer with a local registration number used by the syndicate to smuggle rice into Malaysia.

“The trailer entered the country from Thailand through the Durian Burung Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex on Feb 6,” she said in a statement today.

The enforcement personnel followed the trailer before stopping the vehicle in Pokok Sena. The trailer’s driver fled the scene.

Nor Izah said that the investigation found that the trailer entered Malaysia from Thailand through the Durian Burung ICQS border gate by declaring that it was not carrying any goods.

“The inspection found a total of 840 sacks containing broken rice weighing 42,000 kg. The estimated value of the seizure was RM105,000,” she said.

She said that the broken rice is believed to be smuggled in to be mixed with local rice or imported rice to make more profit. - Bernama