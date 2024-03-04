Kelantan Customs Dept seize contraband cigarettes worth over RM700,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized contraband cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM749,760 including tax, at the illegal jetty in Kampung Kijang, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan, here, on Monday (April 1).

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said that the 960,000 sticks of cigarettes, worth RM105,600, were seized, while the estimated tax was RM644,160.

He said that the seizure was carried out by the team of the Kota Bharu Enforcement Division, at about 5 in the morning and the cigarettes were brought in from a neighbouring country, using boats through national waters near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“During the operation, eight men, who were unloading cigarettes from the boat, fled the scene when they realised the presence of the authorities,“ he said, in a press conference at the state customs enforcement office at the Kota Bharu Customs Enforcement Branch, here, today.

“All the seized cigarettes are classified as imported goods subject to Item 1 of the Third Schedule/Part II of the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. The department is also seeking the public’s help fight the crime of smuggling,” he said.

“Smugglers not only harm the country in terms of revenue leakage, but also pose a threat to national security and the well-being of the people.

“We call on the public to cooperate by channelling information related to any smuggling activities by calling 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office,” he said, adding that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential. -Bernama