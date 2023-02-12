Kemaman by-election: Police open IP against Muhyiddin over 3R issue

CHUKAI: The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly making statements that touched on the 3Rs (religion, race and royalty) during a campaign for the Kemaman by-election recently.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the investigation against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman was carried out under Section 4(A) of the Election Offenses Act 1954 for promoting feelings of ill-will or hostility.

He told a press conference after observing the voting process at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mentok here today that the investigation was carried out following a police report lodged against Muhyiddin last Friday.

Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, during a ceramah (political talk) here recently, was alleged, among other things, to have issued a ‘fatwa’ (edict) for UMNO members to leave the party and those who do so would be rewarded for their “hijrah” (migration) like during the time of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan also reminded all party supporters not to hold any gatherings or post-election parades so as not to create public disorder.

“The police will take appropriate measures to ensure public safety and order during the post-election period,“ he said, adding that some 280 policemen were being mobilised to ensure a smooth by-election in Kemaman.

The by-election witnessed a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, of PAS

It was called following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26, which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election. - Bernama