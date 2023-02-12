King meets leaders of foreign nations at COP28

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah took time off from his busy schedule to spend time meeting foreign leaders after arriving in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) ) for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Instagram, His Majesty agreed to meet and exchange views with the Prince of Monaco Prince Albert II, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and several other foreign heads and leaders.

“Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong also attended the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion and witnessed the document exchange involving Malaysian and UAE (United Arab Emirates) companies today,” according to the palace message.

Also accompanying Al-Sultan Abdullah to COP28 was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria who also consented to deliver a speech at the invitation of the First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan at the “Climate Talks for a Green Future” event at the Turkish Pavillion today.

COP28 which takes place from Nov 30 to Dec 12 involves 70,000 delegates including heads of state and world leaders to express agreement and facilitate the development of climate action among related parties, representatives and thousands of non-governmental organisations, companies, youth groups and other stakeholders.–Bernama