King, Queen convey condolences to Abdul Taib’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today conveyed his condolences to the family of former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who died today.

Queen of Malaysia, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah also conveyed her condolences.

“The late Abdul Taib made a significant impact and will always be remembered, especially by the people of the Land of the Hornbills. Al-Fatihah,” the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page read.

Abdul Taib, 87, died in a private hospital here at 4.40 am today and funeral rites were performed at Masjid Negara here before the remains were flown to Kuching on a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C130 Hercules aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Malay Rulers also expressed their sadness and conveyed condolences to the family of Abdul Taib over his passing.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin conveyed their condolences through the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

The Royal Couple also prayed for the soul of the deceased to be showered with mercy, forgiven of all sins, and placed among the pious and the righteous.

Sultan Sharafuddin also described the late Abdul Taib as a figure who had contributed significantly to Sarawak and Malaysia.

“The late Abdul Taib has also shown commitment and full cooperation during the meetings of the Conference of Rulers throughout his service as the Governor of Sarawak,” the post read.

Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed their condolences, describing the passing of the late Abdul Taib as a huge loss to Sarawak and the country.

“May Allah SWT accept all his good deeds, forgive all his sins, place him among the righteous and grant him paradise,” the statement uploaded on the Kesultanan Pahang official Instagram account read.

Abdul Taib, who was born on May 21, 1936, was the man who shaped Sarawak’s development when he led Sarawak as its Chief Minister for 33 years.

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail also expressed condolences to Abdul Taib’s family.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra, in a statement, said he had also paid his final respects to the late Abdul Taib when the funeral rites were performed at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur earlier today before the former Sarawak Governer’s body was flown to Kuching.

Welcoming the Regent’s arrival at Masjid Negara was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra is representing the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail at the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers being held at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur today and tomorrow. -Bernama