In conjunction with World Sight Day 2025, celebrated globally under the theme “Love Your Eyes at Work,” the Centre of Excellence and Department of Optometry and Vision Science at Management and Science University (MSU) reaffirm their commitment to promoting eye health for people of all ages.

At MSU, we emphasize the importance of loving the eyes of all ages, particularly in the workplace, where prolonged digital exposure and environmental stress can impact visual performance. Regular eye examinations and ergonomic awareness are vital for maintaining productivity and preventing occupational eye strain.

Our approach to vision care is holistic, addressing not only refractive errors but also preventive, rehabilitative, and lifestyle-based strategies. MSU’s optometry team integrates community education, research, and clinical practice to ensure accessible and sustainable eye health services.

In the era of digital transformation, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) play a crucial role in early detection of eye diseases and visual defects. Through advanced diagnostic tools, AI-driven screening, and tele-optometry platforms, we are expanding the reach of quality eye care even to underserved populations.

Furthermore, MSU is dedicated to empowering optometrists as essential contributors to general community health care, ensuring that their clinical expertise, research insight, and community engagement enhance the overall quality of life. By fostering collaboration among health professionals, industry partners, and educators, we aim to build a future where every individual has the right to clear and healthy vision.

This World Sight Day, let us all take a pledge to “Love Your Eyes”—not just for today, but every day.

By Prof. Dr. Mohd Zaki Awg Isa, Management and Science University, Director of Centre of Excellence, MSU, and Department of Optometry & Vision Science of Faculty of Health & Life Sciences