This unique 3-in-1 golf destination appeals to seasoned golfers, new players, and those looking to explore the sport or enjoy a casual day out with friends and family. From avid golfers to social goers, MST Golf Arena offers a refreshing blend of sport, socialisation, and relaxation.

In addition to a vast retail selection, MST Golf Arena features high-tech indoor golf simulation bays powered by the TrackMan iO technology, a Golf Lab SEA-supported facility offering club fitting and coaching, to a delectable F&B experience in collaboration with SIXTYNINE Cafe.

Spanning 1,776 square metres, MST Golf Arena at Agora Mall offers golf enthusiasts access to premium and performance equipment, stylish apparel and footwear, and accessories from close to 60 renowned brands.

“MST Golf Arena’s second outlet in Central Jakarta reflects our strategic vision to attract more people into the sport and simultaneously to promote and elevate the golf landscape in Indonesia following its growing interest. MST Golf Arena’s combination of robust golf retail offerings, technology-driven indoor golf, and hospitality will not only meet the needs of Jakarta’s golfers and tourists, but also attract those looking to pick up the sport.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive space that fosters community and support the growing interest in golf,” said Djohan Sutanto, CEO of Erajaya Active Lifestyle.

The Agora Mall location offers five Regular Bays, a VIP Suite and an Executive VIP Suite, creating an elevated experience for both golfers and non-golfers for serious or social games. This flexible setup provides a welcoming space for visitors to shop, play, learn, and dine, in an all-in-one destination.

There are a total of five stores to date. MST Golf’s store locations in Indonesia include MST Golf Arena at La Piazza Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading, MST Golf Store at Pondok Indah Mall 1, MST Golf Superstore at Summarecon Mall Serpong and MST Golf Premium at Pacific Place.

