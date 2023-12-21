KPDN lists 14 items under Maximum Price Scheme for Christmas

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will implement the 2022 Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) nationwide from Dec 23 to 27.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said SHMMP this time around will involve 14 controlled items and enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

“The items involved include bone-in imported lamb, with the retail price set at RM30 per kilogramme (kg) in Peninsular Malaysia, RM32 per kg in Sabah and Sarawak, and RM34 per kg in Labuan,” he told a press conference after the Rahmah Sales programme here today.

Other items include tomatoes, sold at a retail price of RM6 in Peninsular Malaysia while it is priced at RM8 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan; green bell peppers (Peninsular Malaysia RM14), Sarawak (RM17.50) except in Limbang and Lawas where it is sold at RM18 and Sabah and Labuan (RM18).

He said retail prices for imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing cabbage) are RM3.50 in Peninsular Malaysia, RM4 in Sarawak, RM4.50 in Limbang and Lawas, and RM3.50 in Sabah and Labuan; red radish in Peninsular Malaysia will be at RM4.50, RM5 in Sarawak, RM6 in Limbang and Lawas, RM5 in Sabah on the West Coast, RM7 on the East Coast, and RM5 in Labuan.

Other controlled price items include imported potatoes (China) at RM3.50 in Peninsular Malaysia, RM4 in Sarawak, except in Limbang and Lawas at RM4.50, RM4 in Sabah on the West Coast, RM4.50 on the East Coast, and RM4 in Labuan; red chili in Peninsular Malaysia (RM17), Sarawak (RM18), except in Limbang and Lawas (RM22), Sabah on the West Coast (RM18), on the East Coast (RM19) and Labuan (RM18).

“Imported big red onions in Peninsular Malaysia (RM5), Sarawak (RM4.50), except in Limbang and Lawas (RM6.50), Sabah on the West Coast (RM5), on the East Coast (RM5.50), and Labuan (RM5); big yellow onions in Peninsular Malaysia (RM5), Sarawak (RM5.50), except in Limbang and Lawas (RM6), Sabah on the West Coast (RM6), on the East Coast (RM6.50), and Labuan (RM6),” he said.

He said the price for live ‘ayam tua’ (spent chicken) is controlled in Sarawak only, sold at RM8.20, except in Limbang and Lawas at RM9, chicken wings in Sarawak at RM14.50, but in Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song, and Belaga sold at RM15, while in Limbang and Lawas, it is RM15.50; and in Sabah and Labuan sold at RM16 and RM17 respectively.

Live pigs (farm only) in Sarawak (RM15), Sabah on the West Coast (RM18), on the East Coast (RM18.50), and Labuan (RM18); pork (belly) in Sarawak (RM28), Sabah and Labuan (RM43); pork (meat and fat) in Sarawak (RM27), Sabah and Labuan (RM39). - Bernama