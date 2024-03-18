PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Domestic and Cost of Living has warned Ramadan bazaar owners to properly display their prices when selling their items.

In a video posted on the ministry’s official TikTok page, several KPDN officers were shown inspecting the stalls at a Ramadan bazaar and sternly reminding sellers to display their prices clearly.

Replying to several comments under the video, KPDN reminded consumers to lodge their complaints via several platforms:

- WhatsApp: 019-2794317/019-848 8000 (under maintenance)

- e-Aduan portal: http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my/

- Call centre: 1-800-886-800

- Download the Ez ADU KPDN application

The operation is under Op Pantau, was implemented since March 12 to carefully monitor quality control and sales of products sold by traders nationwide in food retail premises including Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, according to a report by edisi9.

It is also to avoid sellers and traders taking advantage of consumers.

Traders caught violating regulations will face action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.