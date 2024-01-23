KPKT aims to collect RM400m through PBTPay this year

PUTRAJAYA: As part of the digital transformation effort, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has set a target to collect RM400 million this year via the PBTPay initiative which will be expanded to 102 local authorities (PBT) in the Peninsula, said Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix).

He said PBTPay serves as the official centralised payment portal for PBT, developed by the Local Government Department under KPKT and currently, over 70 PBTs utilise this platform for various payments, including assessment rates, compounds and quit rent.

“Since its introduction in 2021, PBTPay has successfully collected RM600 million and this year, our goal is to achieve a total collection of RM400 million. I view this as one of the key digital transformations that will be further intensified by the ministry.

“We have a total of 155 PBTs. In Sabah and Sarawak, we encourage the use of PBTPay, despite them having their own ordinances. Nevertheless, we will enhance our efforts by inviting Sabah and Sarawak to participate, aiming to streamline public matters,“ he told reporters after delivering his New Year message to KPKT staff in a hybrid ceremony here today.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and KPKT secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib.

In his speech, Nga emphasised that the leadership philosophy of the KPKT community is rooted in the principles of the Rukun Negara, underscored by the taglines #strongertogether, #unityindiversity and #demipertiwi and this philosophy would continue to be reinforced at every level within the ministry.

He said the well-being of the people, particularly through the construction of affordable homes and the development of new models for public housing programmes, remains a key focus for KPKT this year, in addition to efforts towards enhancing infrastructure facilities for the convenience of the public.

Nga shared that a substantial number of public infrastructure projects, totalling 5,196, were successfully completed in 2023 and in 2024, the ministry aims to implement no fewer than 5,000 projects with an allocation of RM784 million.

In order to improve the functionality of local government, there is a targeted implementation of One Stop Centre (OSC) 3.0 Plus in urban and municipal councils, involving 30 local authorities, he said.

The OSC Online is an electronic system for submitting and processing development control applications involving applicants such as urban planners, architects and engineers.

In addition, Nga said the ministry would enforce a ban on tree felling in line with sustainable environmental principles unless it poses a threat to public safety while the ‘BMW’ toilet initiative, focusing on creating restrooms that are clean, charming and fragrant would be intensified. -Bernama