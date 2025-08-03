China and Russia launch joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK: China and Russia have commenced joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan, marking another step in their growing military cooperation. The exercises, named “Joint Sea-2025,“ involve anti-submarine, air defence, and maritime combat operations, reflecting their shared strategic interests.

The drills, which started on Sunday near the Russian port of Vladivostok, will last three days. China’s defence ministry confirmed the participation of four Chinese warships, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, alongside Russian naval vessels. Following the exercises, both nations will conduct joint patrols in the Pacific.

This year’s drills aim to strengthen the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Beijing and Moscow, according to China’s defence ministry. The two countries have held annual joint exercises since 2012, with last year’s taking place along China’s southern coast.

China has maintained a neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, neither condemning the war nor demanding troop withdrawal. Western nations, including the US, accuse Beijing of supporting Moscow, though China denies providing military aid.