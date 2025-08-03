Julian Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

SYDNEY: Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday, temporarily shutting down the iconic landmark. Assange, who returned to Australia last year after his release from a high-security British prison, was seen alongside family and former Australian foreign minister Bob Carr.

The demonstration comes as international pressure mounts on Israel over the Gaza conflict, with France, Britain, and Canada recently signaling potential diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state. Australia has urged an end to the war but has yet to commit to recognition, though it joined other nations in a joint statement supporting a two-state solution.

Protesters endured heavy rain and wind, chanting “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine.” New South Wales police deployed additional officers to manage the event. Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi addressed the crowd at Lang Park, calling for sanctions against Israel and criticizing state premier Chris Minns for opposing the protest.

Marchers displayed banners listing names of Palestinian children killed in the conflict, while Labor MP Ed Husic urged his party to recognize Palestine. Assange did not speak publicly.

The Gaza health ministry reports over 60,000 Palestinian deaths since the war began following Hamas’s October 2023 attack, which killed 1,219 people in Israel. Forty-nine hostages remain in Gaza, with 27 presumed dead.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge, opened in 1932, is a globally recognized symbol of the city and nation. - Bernama