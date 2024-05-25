Labuan’s RM112 million PPR project ready for occupancy by year end

LABUAN: Labuan’s RM112 million People’s Housing Project (PPR) at Jalan Batu Arang Tanjung Aru is nearing completion, with occupancy expected by the end of this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said construction on the project, featuring 500 units spread across two 13-storey blocks, commenced in January 2018.

Each apartment unit, spanning 700.19 sq ft, boasts three rooms, ensuring ample living space for residents.

She said the development includes essential amenities such as a community hall, surau, kindergarten, shophouses and a dedicated children’s playground, enriching the community’s living experience.

Dr Zaliha emphasised the developer’s commitment to adhering strictly to specified standards and timelines, underscoring the importance of meeting the project’s handover deadline.

Additionally, she directed Labuan Corporation (LC) to collaborate closely with the Housing and Local Government Ministry to ensure that the PPR serves its intended purpose for eligible Labuan residents.

In addition to the housing project, Dr Zaliha provided updates on the RM65 million Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) religious secondary school project located in Kg Sungai Bedaun.

Anticipated to be completed by 2027, Dr Zaliha said the school is expected to accommodate some 600 students and provide boarding facilities.

“Once operational, the school will cater not only to local students but also to Asnaf students from Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak, fostering educational opportunities for a wider community,” she said.