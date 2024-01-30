Lorry driver jailed six months for death threat against PMX

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was sentenced to six months in jail by the Sessions Court here today for posting a death threat against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the TikTok app last year.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini handed down the sentence, to be served today, on Faizal Mohamad, 35, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Faizal, who broke down in tears, after hearing the sentence, was charged with making and initiating the transmission of a death threat against Anwar and other ministers on Tiktok with the profile name @jaiadani89 with the intention of annoying others on Nov 20, 2023.

The post was read at noon on Nov 26 of the same year at a condominium in Jalan Tong Shin, Dang Wangi here.

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3 ) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day or part of a day the offence continues after conviction if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal, in requesting the court to impose a deterrent sentence, said the post was inappropriate and threatening.

Meanwhile, Faizal, unrepresented, in his mitigation, said he earned RM2,000 a month and was supporting two children aged, seven and eight years, and a mother who has a heart disease, while his wife is not working. -Bernama