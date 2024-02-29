Lorry driver remanded for allegedly pushing girlfriend from 23rd floor

SHAH ALAM: A lorry driver, suspected of murdering his girl friend by pushing her off the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam last night has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix) said Magistrate Farah Rosnan granted the remand order beginning today until March 6 against the 37-year-old suspect.

He said police received a report regarding the incident at about 10.02pm last night (Feb 28) and witnesses claimed that there was an argument between the deceased and the suspect prior to the incident.

“The deceased, a Thai woman, was pushed from the 23rd floor and fell to the 7th floor of the condominium,“ he said in a statement today.

In a separate development, Mohd Iqbal said police also obtained a seven-day remand order from the same Magistrate’s Court starting today for a man who allegedly beat his mother to death in her home in Kampung Jawa, Klang.

“It was found that the deceased had a disagreement with the suspect, during which the suspect assaulted her using a pair of safety boots and an iron rod before fleeing,” he said.

The 33-year-old suspect who works as a barber, was arrested at 11.30 am at his workplace in Taman Sentosa, Klang. -Bernama