MACC obtained bank documents involving 1MDB case from several countries - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior superintendent told the High Court today that several countries had cooperated by providing bank documents through the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to assist investigations into corruption and money laundering charges faced by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak involving funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Nur Aida Ariffin, 37, said the countries were Switzerland, Barbados, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

However, the 49th witness in the case said they did not provide any response or feedback when she made the application through the Attorney-General in 2018 and 2019.

Nur Aida said the prosecution’s 44th witness from Singapore, Kevin Michael Swampillai (PW44), the former Head of BSI Bank’s Fund Management Services (Singapore), had provided evidence to the investigation team.

“Another witness from the same bank, Yak Yew Chee (former BSI Bank managing director), refused to testify in Malaysia,“ she said when cross-examined by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who represented Najib.

Nur Aida said she was informed by the Singapore authorities that the former BSI Bank managing director Yak Yew Chee had refused to come to Malaysia although his statement had been recorded when investigations were carried out involving the case earlier.

When asked by Muhammad Shafee about Yak’s whereabouts, Nur Aida replied, “don’t know” as she was informed by the Singapore authorities that Yak does not live in Singapore.

In Nov 2016, Yak was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail and fined SG$24,000 by a Singapore court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and two counts of failing to disclose suspicious transactions related to 1MDB.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama