MACC: Senior cop allegedly accepting bribes to protect illegal activities not acting alone

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) believes that the senior police officer recently detained on suspicion of accepting bribes to protect illegal activities in Kuala Lumpur, was not acting alone.

In fact, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said there was a possibility that other more senior police officer might also been involved.

“It could be. We are looking into that area,” he said when asked at a press conference here today.

Azam said the current focus of the investigation is on the amount of bribes received and who gave the bribes.

On Sunday (March 24), Bernama reported that MACC had arrested a senior police officer, in his 40s, on suspicion of taking bribes to protect people involved in gambling, vice and gangsterism activities in the capital since 2021.

The officer, based at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters, was arrested after he turned up to give his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

MACC also found cash amounting to more than RM2 million when they searched several premises belonging to the senior officer. -Bernama