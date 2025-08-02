GAZA: Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported on Saturday that the death toll has risen to 48,181, the vast majority of whom are women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli military aggression on October 7, 2023.

According to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA), the total number of casualties has also climbed to 111,163, with many more injured and in urgent need of medical care.

In the past 48 hours alone, 26 additional Palestinians have been reported killed, including 22 whose bodies were recovered from the rubble during ongoing search efforts.

The situation remains dire, as hundreds of people are still unaccounted for, trapped under the debris of their homes across Gaza. Ambulance and civil defense teams continue to face significant challenges in reaching these areas due to widespread destruction and ongoing airstrikes.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening by the hour, as the Strip grapples with severe shortages of medical supplies, food, and water, while the civilian death toll continues to climb.