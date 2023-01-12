Malaysia launches its first health digital library on cancer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first health digital library, known as Beauty (Bringing Education And Understanding To You) and Health Digital Library for Health Promotion and Health Screening Portal, was officially launched today with 44 videos and 48 informative booklets of comprehensive educational resources on cancer.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the digital library has an underlying concept that is commendable, particularly in its inclusive dissemination of information on cancer to the public.

“Discussing cancer proves to be a challenging and emotionally charged topic for many. It strikes an emotional nerve for most people, especially in the Malaysian context where this disease is still widely perceived as a daunting and formidable challenge,“ he said in his speech before launching the digital library at the Sime Darby Convention Center here.

He said the digital library can assist family members on the significance of recognising early symptoms of cancer, as early treatment plays a crucial role in saving lives and this initiative is anticipated to educate the public about being mindful of their overall well-being and that of their families and close friends.

He said the ministry is committed to raising awareness on the significance of prevention and overall health as well as taking the opportunities in more casual settings such as hair salons, which can prove to be an effective method for conveying health messages to the public.

“The Beauty and Health project, which incorporates hair salons and beauty centres, stands out as a brilliant measure to reach a broader audience. Essentially, this initiative aims to initiate conversations about health, including cancer prevention, in settings typically deemed unconventional for such discussions,“ he said.

Complementing the digital library, the Health Screening Registry Portal offers a centralised hub for cancer-related self-assessments and health data storage where the public can conduct self-assessments for proactive health management and maintain detailed clinical records for personal and healthcare records.

The digital library was developed through a collaboration between the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and the Asia Cancer Forum (ACF), which developed and produced educational books and videos addressing various types of cancer in Malay, Chinese, Tamil and English.–Bernama