Malaysian man, four Indian nationals charged with human trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A Malaysian man and four foreigners, two of them women, pleaded not guilty in separate Sessions Court here today to trafficking six women of Indian nationality for sexual exploitation.

Bala Muraly Supermaniam, 46, a manager of a plastic manufacturing factory, and the four other accused, namely Sahayaraj Raju, 41, Thiruneelakandan Kasinathan, 39, Nithyarettamary Yesurajan, 39, and Karpagavali Jeyakumar, 24, all of Indian nationality, made the plea after the charge was read out to them in Tamil by a court interpreter.

The charges were read out to them in separate proceedings before judges Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail and Fatimah Zahari.

They were all charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom), read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides a prison sentence not exceeding 20 years and can also be fined, if found guilty.

Bala Muraly was charged with four counts, while Sahayaraj and Nithyarettamary each faced three charges, Thiruneelakandan (two charges) and Karpagavali (one charge).

They were charged with committing the offences between Dec 24 last year and April 24 this year at D’Secret Garden Condominium and Tune Hotel Danga Bay here.

Bala Muraly, who was charged with two counts before Judge Ahmad Kamal, was allowed bail of RM8,000 with a Malaysian citizen as surety for each charge, and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report himself once a month at the Tampoi Police Station, Johor Bahru.

He was also charged with two similar charges before Judge Fatimah and was allowed bail of RM8,000 with a Malaysian citizen as surety for each charge.

Judge Fatimah also allowed Sahayaraj Raju, who was charged before her with one count, bail of RM30,000 with a Malaysian guarantor and also to surrender his passport to the court and report at the nearest police station every two weeks.

No bail was allowed for the other three accused.

Meanwhile, Nithyarettamary and Karpagavali were also charged before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin with overstaying in the country. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

The two women were charged with committing the offence at Block B Apartment Country Garden, Jalan Persiaran Alife Harmoni Utama, here.

Karpagavali was sentenced to five months in prison from the date of arrest on April 19, while Nithyarettamary was fined RM10,000, in default 12 months in prison.

Lawyer Mohd Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazaly represented Bala Muraly and Sahayaraj Raju, while the three other accused were unrepresented.