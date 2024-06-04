Man caught selling firecrackers without permit at Ramadan bazaar

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man for selling firecrackers and fireworks without a permit, and seized the items estimated to be worth RM2,000, at a Ramadan bazaar in Ayer Lanas, Jeli, here.

Jeli District police chief, Supt Saari Yaacob, stated that the 35-year-old local man was apprehended last Thursday, adding that he had confessed to purchasing the firecrackers and fireworks online.

He also confessed to not having any valid permits for selling the products at the bazaar.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, and the man has been remanded for four days until Monday for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Saari advised the public against engaging in the sale of firecrackers and fireworks without a permit.