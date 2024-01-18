Man suspected of drug trafficking held, over 13kg of heroin seized

IPOH: Perak police have arrested a man believed to be a drug trafficker and seized approximately 13 kg of heroin from a carpark at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Gopeng near here yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that the unemployed 40-year-old man was apprehended at 9.25 pm by a team of police from the state’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, in collaboration with the Expressway Mobile Patrol Vehicle (EMPV) of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) from Bukit Aman.

“The inspection inside the suspect’s car revealed suspected heroin weighing approximately 13.1 kg, estimated to be worth RM111,000, and cash amounting to RM206 was also seized.

“A urine test found the suspect positive for methamphetamine. The suspect also has a previous criminal record,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri added that based on the investigation, the suspect has been actively involved in drug trafficking activities since early January this year, and the seized drugs are suspected to be intended for distribution in the local market around the state.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for a week starting today to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.–Bernama